Roman Reigns to officially make a major change after 6 years when he returns to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since losing his chance to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 at the 2025 Royal Rumble after being eliminated from the Rumble match. Fans have since been eagerly waiting for the return of the OTC.

This year's Showcase of The Immortals is fast approaching and the Stamford-based promotion is well on its way to finalizing the card for the biggest wrestling spectacle of the year. Roman Reigns’ has been announced to appear on the March 21 and 28 episodes of SmackDown. However, WWE's plans could alter even at the last minute.

A shocking twist could see Roman Reigns making his surprise return on Monday Night RAW. He could sign a contract with the red brand for the first time in 6 years and might begin his rivalry against CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who are both part of the flagship show. Rumors are rife on social media about a high-stakes Triple Threat bout featuring Reigns, Rollins, and Punk at The Show of Shows this year.

With Roman on the red brand, they could even begin building for the rumored WrestleMania bout. The OTC defeated Solo Sikoa at RAW’s debut on Netflix in a Tribal Combat bout and became the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble while both men were involved in a shoving contest to toss one another out. Meanwhile, Logan Paul took perfect advantage and tossed Punk out of the ring too. Tensions reached their boiling point as three continued fighting outside the ring, where Rollins hit his signature Stomp on The OTC twice, including once on the steel steps, leaving him hurt. This potential move to Monday Night RAW could do wonders if booked properly by the creative team.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this point.

Roman Reigns could help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena

Last year, the Original Tribal Chief lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. However, the two seem to be on better terms now, as Rhodes teamed up with Reigns against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Reigns might return the favor and could help The American Nightmare against John Cena and company at The Showcase of The Immortals. This could also plant seeds for Rock and Reigns’ dream bout down the line.

While the scenario above seems perfect, it is hypothetical for now. It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H-led creative has for the OTC in the coming weeks.

