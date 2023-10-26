Roman Reigns has overlooked minute LA Knight detail that could go against him at Crown Jewel 2023: What is it? 

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. For the last three years, Reigns has cemented himself as the face of the Stamford-based promotion. The Tribal Chief also holds the record for the longest championship reign in recent history. While many have tried to beat him in the last three years, none have succeeded.

However, at Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns will face a tough test when he goes up against LA Knight. While Knight's popularity is intimidating to many, there is an important stat associated with the wrestler that Reigns might have overlooked. This particular stat is associated with The Mega Star's in-ring abilities.

Since July 2023, LA Knight has only been pinned once. Austin Theory is the only man to pin Knight since July when the duo faced each other in a match to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship. This stat is very impressive given the number of matches Knight has wrestled recently.

The stat is also proof of the great in-ring performer LA Knight is. While the 40-year-old has done some big things in the last few months, at Crown Jewel 2023 he will be involved in the biggest match of his career till date. It will be interesting to see how Knight performs.

AEW star claims LA Knight must dethrone Roman Reigns

Since Roman Reigns' run as champion began, many have been waiting to see who will dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But, until now, no one has succeeded. While Reigns has often won through villainous methods, his winning streak remains intact.

However, as per AEW star Thunder Rosa, WWE should book LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns. According to her, Knight's organic growth among fans is the main reason he must be allowed to beat Reigns. During her appearance on Busted Open, the AEW star said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight. They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

Thunder Rosa further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar." said Rosa

Like Rosa, several people want to see The Megastar dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. While the chances of it happening right now aren't great, given the huge popularity he has amassed, fans can expect Knight to win a World Championship sometime in the future.

