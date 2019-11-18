Roman Reigns posts heartfelt tweet about Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins on The Shield's WWE anniversary
Earlier today, we reflected on seven years of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE by taking a look at five positives and five negatives from both Superstars’ careers since their debut at Survivor Series 2012.
Writing on Twitter, Reigns has now reminisced on how he, Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were "three hungry dudes" who wanted to take over the world when they left WWE’s development system and burst onto the main-roster scene.
He added that all three Shield members have won titles, main-evented, earned money and grown their families over the last seven years, and they will “always be brothers”.
What’s next for members of The Shield?
Roman Reigns is currently preparing to represent Team SmackDown (Reigns, King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G) in a five-on-five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series against Team RAW and Team NXT.
Seth Rollins is the captain of Team RAW, which also consists of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet, but he will be replaced by Andrade if he loses against the Mexican in their one-on-one match on RAW.
Jon Moxley, meanwhile, recently defeated Kenny Omega in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at AEW Full Gear, and he will take on Darby Allin on the next episode of Dynamite.
