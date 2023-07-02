Roman Reigns' potential SummerSlam 2023 opponent and not Cody Rhodes is the superstar who could dethrone him

Roman Reigns' three-and-a-half-year streak of not getting pinned came to a shocking end at Money in the Bank 2023 when Jey Uso became the first man since December 2019 to pin The Tribal Chief. With Reigns' SummerSlam match seemingly fixed, we look at the significance of it.

Jey Uso, as you may know, was the first opponent that Roman Reigns faced in his historic run as Universal Champion. The initial story saw him put Jey through a great deal of anguish before he finally caved in and joined him. Jimmy Uso was the next reluctant member to join, and Solo Sikoa completed the faction.

With Jey Uso having pinned Reigns at Money in the Bank, it seems to be a good reminder that many fans feel that Jey Uso is the most suitable superstar to dethrone The Tribal Chief, not Cody Rhodes.

Although it's still possible that Roman Reigns goes on to hold the Universal Championship until WrestleMania 40, it now seems within the realm of possibility that Jey Uso could be the one to do it.

But do we expect him to dethrone Reigns at SummerSlam? Probably not. WWE may want to save that for a bigger moment like WrestleMania 40, and if that is the case, Cody might just be the man to do it.

Who do you think should dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below!

