Roman Reigns to punish 30-year-old former champion for his actions on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns and The Rock are seemingly putting everything into their feud with Cody Rhodes and are hoping that he will be on WWE SmackDown this week to accept their challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa didn't seem on board with the idea that The Bloodline would be banned from ringside for the WrestleMania main event if Reigns and The Rock were unsuccessful and last night on RAW, he invaded the show, only to be silenced by Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns will not be impressed that he clearly sent Sikoa to do a job and he was easily taken down by Rhodes. For a time he was seen as the biggest threat in The Bloodline, but now he seems to be in the midst of a losing streak.

There have been clear teases that Sikoa isn't on the same page as The Rock since he made his return to WWE and making the trip to RAW only to be put down by Rhodes before he was able to attack Jey Uso won't go down well with Reigns.

If Reigns does punish Sikoa for his actions on RAW, then it could only further add to how frustrated he is currently feeling, since he is one of the biggest stars on SmackDown and he's without a storyline heading into WrestleMania.

Not only that, The Rock is a part-time star and he gets to main event the show, whilst Roman Reigns wrestled just a handful of matches in 2023 and now he will be main eventing both nights this year if the challenge is accepted.

Solo SIkoa has every right to be frustrated with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

There could be a face turn shortly for Sikoa since he has been beside Reigns for almost two years and has nothing to show for it.

Bringing in The Rock to work alongside him when he could have asked Sikoa to partner him would have probably added to the frustration, especially since Jimmy Uso is expected to face Jey at WrestleMania, whilst Sikoa remains without a match.

