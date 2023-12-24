Roman Reigns to punish Bloodline member after major humiliation on WWE SmackDown? Fallout explored

Roman Reigns made his appearance in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, which was a pre-taped show. In his consecutive second appearance on the blue brand, The Tribal Chief was involved in various segments, including an attack on AJ Styles during the main event match. Additionally, Reigns participated in a backstage segment with the Friday Night show's General Manager, Nick Aldis.

During this segment, Reigns suffered humiliation from the SmackDown General Manager, who not only treated Roman as a normal superstar but also mocked him with multiple punchlines. Frustrated by Nick Aldis's actions, the Head of the Table might seek retribution but direct his anger towards his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the Undisputed Champion blaming Heyman for the humiliation he experienced. For those unaware, when Nick arrived in Reigns' locker room, The Tribal Chief instructed Wiseman to leave him and the General Manager alone.

Despite this, The Tribal Chief might claim that the Special Counsel needs to be present, even though he was the one who initially instructed him to leave the room.

As of now, Roman Reigns' next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion is scheduled for New Year's Revolution. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and who will challenge The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024.

Roman Reigns hasn't pinned in singles action in WWE for four years

The Tribal Chief has showcased his dominance in the company ever since adopting his villainous persona in 2020. Since becoming the Universal Champion, he has defended his title on various occasions, defeating formidable opponents like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre during his entire title reign.

Recent stats have emerged, indicating that The Tribal Chief has surpassed four years in the company with a historic record of not being pinned during this time, specifically in singles matches. It's worth noting that this undefeated streak applies only to singles competition.

Jey Uso ended Roman Reigns' overall undefeated streak by pinning him in the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023. The last time the Samoan faction leader was pinned was against Baron Corbin during their clash at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019. Since then, no one has managed to defeat the Undisputed Universal Champion in singles competition.

However, Roman Reigns is already set to be a part of Royal Rumble 2024, as Nick Aldis revealed that the winner of the triple threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will face Reigns at the upcoming premium live event.

It will be interesting to witness who will win the New Year's Revolution number one contender match and face Roman Reigns at the next premium live event.

