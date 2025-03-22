Roman Reigns to punish Paul Heyman for one major reason ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the Possibility

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE at this week’s edition of SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman. Fans saw a blockbuster segment between The OTC, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The three megastars also broke into a massive brawl, resulting in security personnel and Nick Aldis rushing toward the squared circle to separate the superstar.

Following the segment, the Stamford-based promotion announced the much-awaited triple threat match at Showcase of Immortals featuring all three superstars. However, Reigns might punish his Wiseman ahead of WrestleMania 41.

On SmackDown, CM Punk entered the ring last. He thanked Paul Heyman for presenting Reigns in front of him. The OTC looked perplexed as he turned to confront the Hall of Famer, who looked clueless. Before the Undisputed Tribal Chief could have inquired much, Punk attacked Roman.

In the upcoming episode, we could see a segment in which Roman Reigns confronts his Wiseman and questions his loyalty, as Paul Heyman has a soft corner for CM Punk. On RAW, when Reigns attacked Punk and Rollins during their Steel Cage bout, Heyman was seen comforting The Best in the World. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Punk thanked the Hall of Famer as if they planned to bait The OTC.

Reigns could punish Paul Heyman for keeping in touch with CM Punk and ask him to cut all ties, as they will clash at WrestleMania 41. Heyman's presence in between would make this storyline even more interesting for fans, and the upcoming weeks would be thrilling.

That said, the scenario suggested above is mere speculation at this point.

Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Triple-Threat match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins promises fireworks. The bout is going to be a back-and-forth affair, and most probably, it wouldn’t have a clear winner without any shocking twist.

CM Punk could finally redeem his favor from Paul Heyman, ask him to be his Wiseman at WrestleMania 41, and ditch Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer might shockingly alter the entire trajectory of the bout, betraying the Undisputed Tribal Chief and aligning himself with The Best in the World.

This move would also lay the foundations for the showdown between Roman Reigns and Punk singles feud. At Survivor Series 2024, the two teamed up, and their interactions garnered millions of views, which suggests fans are interested in seeing them clash.

However, the angle above remains hypothetical at this moment. With the Show of Shows nearing, it will be interesting to see how the triple threat saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

