Roman Reigns could be punished after already breaking unwritten WWE rule

Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week on SmackDown for the first time in almost six weeks. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion didn't defend his championship at Backlash and won't be defending the title at Night of Champions next weekend, either.

This means that the next time Reigns could defend his championship will be in the United Kingdom on July 1, 2023, at Money in the Bank. This is exactly three months since his defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. It could lead to some interesting decisions by WWE if he goes 90 days without defending his gold.

There was a time when "The Authority" in WWE pushed for the main championship to be defended every 30 days, and Daniel Bryan was stripped of his title because he could fulfill these obligations.

Now that there are two main championships once again, the pressure for Reigns to defend his title will not be as intense. However, Adam Pearce could force him to defend the title at a live event or SmackDown.

Roman Reigns could be forced into a title defense one night on SmackDown

It could be argued that the focus of WWE has been on the new World Heavyweight Championship in recent weeks. This could be why Reigns isn't defending his title at Night of Champions.

The title should have been on the line on May 27 since the whole point of Night of Champions is for all of the main roster titles to be defended. But Reigns doesn't currently have any challengers.

This means that down the line, Adam Pearce could step in and force Roman Reigns to defend his title since he represents SmackDown and holds the main title for the brand following the recent Draft.

There are also new reports today which claim that Reigns is set for another hiatus following SummerSlam. His potential absence could lead to more months for SmackDown without a main titleholder.

Do you think Roman Reigns should defend his title regularly? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

