Roman Reigns to quit WWE after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns suffered a massive betrayal from Paul Heyman during his match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41. Fans might wonder if he has had enough and plans to leave the company.

In the closing moments of WWE WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman, who accompanied CM Punk as promised, entered the ring after pushing a chair to his best friend. He handed over the chair to Punk before hitting him with a low blow, signifying a betrayal. He then handed the chair to Roman Reigns and hit him with a low blow as well when he tried to hit Seth Rollins. At the end, Rollins picked up the win and formed a villainous alliance with Heyman.

While CM Punk might not be accustomed to betrayals, The Tribal Chief has faced several betrayals throughout his career. Rollins betrayed him when the two were in The Shield, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa betrayed him during The Bloodline Saga, and finally, Paul Heyman betrayed him at this year's Show of Shows.

All of these betrayals, and two consecutive losses in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All, could cause the OTC to be completely heartbroken, thus leaving the company temporarily. While that might happen in storyline, fans should know that Roman Reigns will most likely not leave the company until he retires, given all the accomplishments he has achieved within the company.

If Reigns temporarily leaves the company as the narrative moves forward, he will receive a monumental reaction when he finally returns. Nothing is confirmed, and fans will have to wait to see what the future holds.

What is next for Roman Reigns and CM Punk after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Considering how dramatically the match ended, the storyline between the three stars will likely continue for a long time. It might be safe to say that either Roman Reigns or CM Punk will immediately target Seth Rollins after the monumental heel turn.

There is also a chance that The Best in the World will continue his saga individually with The Visionary and Paul Heyman, and the OTC could then return to the company in a few months, as he did at SummerSlam last year.

Apart from an entangled storyline, fans might see Reigns and Punk go separate directions and find new goals after headlining WWE WrestleMania 41.

