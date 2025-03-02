Roman Reigns to re-form The Shield with 2 names, Rock to add 3 more stars? 4 Predictions for WWE after Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 delivered on the big night and met the expectations of most fans. The show saw Bianca Belair and John Cena win the Women's and Men's Elimination Chamber Matches respectively.

Ad

The show also saw a blockbuster bout between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which saw the return of Randy Orton. Elsewhere on the show, John Cena turned heel to join forces with The Rock in an expected turn of events.

It will be of interest to see how things unfold in the company following the Elimination Chamber 2025. Here are four predictions for the Stamford-based promotion in the coming days:

#4. Randy Orton could face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

Kevin Owens locked horns with Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber 2025. The match saw both the stars put their everything in to produce an instant classic.

While the bout kept going back and forth, Kevin Owens managed to prevail over the Honorary Uce in the end. However, The Prizefighter continued his attack on Zayn even following the match.

This led to Randy Orton showing up to make the save. The Viper was on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Owens last year.

Ad

Given how things unfolded last night, a potential match between The Legend Killer and The Prizefighter seems likely for WrestleMania 41, and the same could be confirmed on this week's SmackDown.

#3. Drew McIntyre could lay waste to Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre was first to be eliminated in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after he was pinned by Damian Priest. The Scottish Psychopath, however, laid out Priest before exiting the steel structure.

Ad

This comes closely on the heels of the Royal Rumble earlier this year when The Archer of Infamy eliminated Drew.

McIntyre may not stop there as he could target Priest once again on this week's SmackDown. An irate Drew could blindside The Punisher before laying waste to him.

#2. The Rock could add The New Bloodline to his ranks after Elimination Chamber

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an unexpected twist, John Cena turned heel to join forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Final Boss could further add more members to his ranks to form a formidable faction shortly.

The People's Champion could recruit three big names, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga to his ranks in the coming days. The Rock could then continue to abuse his powers, with his potential new faction running havoc on both brands.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could form a new Shield with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk

If The Rock joins forces with Roman Reigns' rivals, The New Bloodline, it may not go down well with the OTC. The Rock's blatant abuse of his powers could lead to Reigns re-forming The Hounds of Justice, The Shield, to stop him.

The Original Tribal Chief could have Cody Rhodes and CM Punk take Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's spot in the potential faction before declaring war against The Final Boss. Reigns has previously teamed up with both The American Nightmare and The Best in the World, and it may not come as a surprise if the trio resolve their differences to reunite for a bigger cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.