Roman Reigns to re-form The Shield with WWE megastar, new Bloodline member to debut? 5 Last-minute predictions for Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions is approaching, and the excitement among fans is off the charts. The premium live event is shaping up to be a blockbuster, with some of the biggest stars in the industry set to compete for highly coveted titles.

While the match card itself is quite intriguing, fans are also expecting some surprises that could end up making headlines.

Let’s take a look at a few last-minute predictions for Night of Champions 2025.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

#5. Bianca Belair could return to cost Jade Cargill

Trending

Jade Cargill has looked unstoppable on SmackDown lately and is set to face Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament this weekend at Night of Champions. While Cargill might deliver an incredible performance, Bianca Belair could make her presence felt.

The EST has been out of action with a finger injury for the past couple of months and could return to ruin the night for the former AEW star by stealing all the spotlight. This might be the perfect way for Belair to turn heel and start a feud with The Storm on SmackDown.

#4. Hikuleo could make his WWE debut to help Solo Sikoa dethrone Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa is set to challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions, seeking to avenge the betrayal at Money in the Bank. While Sikoa has JC Mateo on his side, a couple of cheap shots could cause the referee to send Mateo back to the ringside, which might be a setback for Sikoa.

However, this is when Hikuleo finally could make his debut on WWE TV and take down Fatu to help Sikoa dethrone the champion and become the new United States Champion.

Hikuleo signed with WWE in July last year and made his debut in a dark match before the June 13, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

#3. Randy Orton could turn heel after losing the King of the Ring tournament

Randy Orton is set for a massive clash against Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions. The Viper hasn't had many chances over the past few months and might end up losing the tournament as well.

This could turn into a nightmare for the star, and the frustration might finally cause Orton to turn heel and attack Rhodes to send a message to the entire roster.

#2. The Rock could cost CM Punk

The Rock and his partner John Cena haven't been seen together since they formed their alliance at Elimination Chamber. Cena is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the upcoming premium live event, and fans are very excited for the match.

The Final Boss, with a long history with CM Punk, could come to help his partner and cost The Best in the World his match at the premium live event.

#1. Roman Reigns could return alongside LA Knight to stop Seth Rollins and co.

The biggest shocker of the night could happen if Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed come out during the Undisputed WWE Championship match, with Rollins trying to cash in his Money in the Bank contract right after CM Punk somehow manages to dethrone John Cena.

Rollins’ attempt at a cash-in could be thwarted by LA Knight, who has been a major obstacle in the faction’s path to glory. Additionally, to even the odds and seek revenge for past actions, Roman Reigns might return alongside Knight to take down The Visionary and his allies, ruining their cash-in plans at Night of Champions and forming a new version of The Shield to take down his former Shield brother.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More