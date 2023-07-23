Roman Reigns is not ready for a big betrayal that could see him forced to retire, according to Google AI

Roman Reigns is currently in the best form he has ever been in WWE, but according to a prediction by Google AI, the star could be setting up for retirement, as soon as next year. All of this could apparently come from one of the biggest betrayals by Reigns’ own faction member, Solo Sikoa.

Reigns is in the middle of his 1000-day plus reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he has broken through record after record of several of the biggest stars in WWE history. Now though, he is faced by his biggest challenge yet – his own cousin.

Although he faced and defeated Jey Uso at the absolute beginning of his reign as Tribal Chief, Reigns has not had the easiest time with him at all. The star became the first one to pin Reigns in 1294 days earlier this year, breaking a streak that many thought might not be broken for a while. When he and his brother turned on Reigns, it opened up the Tribal Chief to a vulnerability that has not been seen since he returned to WWE in 2020.

Now, the two stars are set to do battle in Tribal Combat, but there is one thing that Reigns is missing out on – Solo Sikoa. There have been times where the ambition of the young star has come to light, with him looking at the title, or getting too eager and ignoring the rules of Tribal Combat by trying to attack Jey Uso.

But the Tribal Chief might have taken his loyalty for granted, and this will cause issues. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sikoa was humiliated by Reigns, when he stopped the attack on Jey. The young Samoan got superkicked as well.

This could all be leading to a feud that finally sees Roman Reigns retire as soon as next year. Google AI named Sikoa as the one most likely to retire him as well.

The star is still in his prime, and a retirement would come as a shock, but is not out of the question.

Roman Reigns' time in WWE may be coming to an end

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could be the next big WWE feud

The upcoming months will see a lot of turmoil, as heading into SummerSlam, the major story is the conflict within the Bloodline. Whether this means that the faction will break up once and for all with Sikoa also turning his back on Reigns, remains to be seen.

The tension has never been higher between the competitors. With Solo not supposed to interfere in Tribal Combat, even disobedience there might change the dynamics of the group once again and lead to Roman Reigns battling Solo Sikoa in the future.

Only the coming weeks will reveal if this is true.

