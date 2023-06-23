Roman Reigns' real-life "best friend" threatens to reveal secret that could destroy The Bloodline

Roman Reigns took Paul Heyman's side when Jey Uso laid down the ultimatum regarding The Bloodline last week on WWE SmackDown. It appears that he chose the wrong side since R-Truth recently revealed that he has a secret that could mark the end of the alliance between Heyman and Reigns.

After Heyman made some interesting comments about Truth on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the legendary 24/7 Champion responded with the following video:

"Don't make me expose you with the little secret, oh yeah if I expose a little secret you won't be working for The Tribal Chief no more Paul, you wont be working for nobody." [From 00.29 to 00.39]

Truth seems to have something over Heyman and after The Wiseman of The Bloodline made some claims about Truth on The Pat McAfee show, could this be part of a new feud on WWE TV?

Could Roman Reigns be set to open up a feud with R-Truth in WWE?

This wouldn't be the first time that WWE has brought in real-life tension for a storyline. Roman Reigns once called R-Truth his best friend in the company. Reings could be put in a tough spot if Truth really has a something on Heyman. Maybe The Wiseman is planning to turn his back on The Tribal Chief as well and R-Truth found out about it.

For Truth to make a statement which claimed that Heyman wouldn't be working for anyone anymore, not just Reigns, makes it hard to figure out what he could possibly have over the veteran manager.

Truth recently underwent surgery and it's unclear when he will make his return to WWE, but he could be stepping into quite the storyline if this accusation makes its way over to Roman Reigns and he calls him out on it.

What do you think the secret is that R-Truth knows about Paul Heyman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

