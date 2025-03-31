Roman Reigns' recent character change has cost him the biggest win of his career

Roman Reigns returned to WWE after several months following WrestleMania XL at SummerSlam 2024 as a major babyface, fighting against his own family. It seems that after overcoming the new Bloodline, Reigns has turned heel once again ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career.

The OTC was in the ring for the contract signing segment ahead of the Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas on last week's SmackDown, and as tears flowed from The Second City Saint's eyes after it was confirmed that he would main-event WrestleMania for the first time this year, Reigns laughed at him.

The OG Bloodline leader confirmed his heel turn in that moment since Punk was quite clearly realizing the biggest dream he had had in his career, and the Only Tribal Chief used his power to hand him that and show him how small his dream actually was.

It seems that Reigns is stepping into the WrestleMania 41 Night One main event as a heel, and this will likely cost him the Triple Threat Match. It's likely that the favor that CM Punk wants to cash in with Paul Heyman will be The Wiseman betraying Reigns and costing the 39-year-old the match.

It took several men to overcome Roman Reigns last year, and the Triple Threat format means that outside interference will be well within the rules. But since The Head of The Table has no friends at present, it will likely work to the advantage of the other stars in the match.

Roman Reigns isn't competing for a championship at WrestleMania 41

The Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows does not have any title on the line. Instead, it will be about bragging rights, especially when it comes to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The two men have grown side by side in WWE, and The Visionary defeated his former Shield ''brother'' via disqualification the last time they met one-on-one. Now is the time for Reigns to prove that it was a fluke.

Roman may not be a world champion at the moment, but he is still the most powerful star in WWE, and his aura is the reason why he is in the main event again. That being said, the result could be the same as it was in Philadelphia.

