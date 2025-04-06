Roman Reigns to recruit new Wiseman & Enforcer, The Shield to reunite? 3 Things The OTC could do after Paul Heyman's betrayal 

After weeks and weeks of speculation, the favor that Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, owed to CM Punk was finally revealed on this week's WWE SmackDown. The Best in the World asked the legend to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41.

This shocked everybody in the arena including Reigns. While The OTC asked Heyman to deny Punk, The Wiseman refused to do so. This made Reigns mad, who felt betrayed by Heyman. As the star was charging at Heyman, CM Punk took him out.

Given how things unfolded on Friday, it will be of interest to see how Roman responds. The following article will take a look at three potential things The OTC could do after Heyman's betrayal:

#3. Roman Reigns could replace Paul Heyman with a new Wiseman

Paul Heyman broke Roman Reigns' trust by defying him on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Wiseman's recent actions may lead to The Original Tribal Chief replacing him with a former champ.

Reigns could have The Usos & Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, return as his new Wiseman in WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion has teased his return to the company on several occasions in the past. While nothing came of those, things may finally change in the coming days. Rikishi could return and replace the Hall of Famer as Reigns' Wiseman.

#2. The OTC could bring in a new Enforcer

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Given he can't physically best both the stalwarts on his own, Reigns could bring in a new Enforcer.

While Rikishi could be The OTC's new Wiseman, Roman could have Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo, debut as his new Enforcer. The six-feet-eight-inch giant reportedly signed with WWE last year, is rumored to debut shortly.

The creative team could have him return along with Rikishi as Reigns' muscle to help him even the odds against Punk and Rollins.

#1. Roman Reigns could reunite with Seth Rollins

Given their disdain for CM Punk, fans may see former Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite temporarily against the common enemy. While a full Shield reunion is unlikely given Dean Ambrose's (aka Jon Moxley) unavailability, fans may witness a partial Shield reunion in the coming days.

The Head of the Table and The Visionary could reunite temporarily to target The Best in the World. The former Shield brothers could take out Punk before fighting it out amongst themselves.

