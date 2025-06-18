Roman Reigns to re-form OG Bloodline for one major reason at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been away from the spotlight of the squared circle for a while. He last competed at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. On RAW after Mania, Rollins and Bron Breakker brutally took out Reigns, and since then, he has been absent. While there is no official word on when Reigns will return, The Tribal Chief is rumored to compete at SummerSlam 2025.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns might not come alone for one major reason. The Original Tribal Chief could be planning to take his revenge on Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and their entire crew for sending him packing earlier this year. However, Reigns would not repeat the mistake of appearing alone against three dominant stars, or he might face a similar outcome as RAW after WrestleMania.

In a shocking turn of events, Roman could return at SummerSlam alongside The Usos. The main reason behind the reunion of the OG Bloodline might be to put an end to the terror of Rollins' heel stable.

The OG Bloodline could go all-in for war against Rollins and company, setting up a long-term storyline that could culminate next year at WrestleMania with a singles match between Seth and Roman, which the Stamford-based promotion has been assembling over the past few years.

While the angle proposed sounds perfect, it is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns' contract might get renegotiated, says former WWE employee

While speaking on The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci expressed that amid Roman Reigns’ part-time schedule in the Stamford-based promotion, TKO might renegotiate the Original Tribal Chief's contract. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later debunked the claim.

"Yeah, he’s not around a lot now. I think the TKO executives are gonna really rethink how they’re gonna handle Roman Reigns. They won’t cut him completely, but I can guarantee you he’s not getting nowhere near 15 to 20 million. And they say, 'If you don’t like it, lump it.' That’s the point, they’re executives. They didn’t grow up in this business like VKM (Vince McMahon) made this business, and Triple H made this. But you think Triple H is gonna lay his life on the line for Roman’s contract? I don’t think so. I think he’s running scared, guys."

It will be interesting to see when Reigns returns to World Wrestling Entertainment and gets his revenge on Seth Rollins and his villainous group.

