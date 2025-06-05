Roman Reigns' WWE future in jeopardy amid TKO cuts; not even Triple H can save the OTC, says former employee

No one is safe under the TKO umbrella, at least that's what some WWE talent reportedly think after news of R-Truth's impending departure broke.

Ad

Roman Reigns, who has been the poster boy of the Stamford-based promotion for the better part of his run, is no different. The OTC has been working a lighter schedule as part of his lucrative deal that he signed under the previous regime.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Last Word podcast, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman weighed in on Roman Reigns planning to wrap it up in two years.

Ad

Trending

He questioned WWE for paying a boatload of money to the Original Tribal Chief, given his part-time status.

"We know that Roman Reigns just came out and said, 'I’m gonna sign another two-year deal and then I’m done.' And he reportedly makes between 15 and 20 million dollars a year. Does that math make sense to pay a guy who might appear 10 to 20 times in a year, and he’s making, I mean, at that number, he’s making over a million dollars an appearance? Is it worth all that when all these other superstars are getting dropped?"

Ad

The podcast co-host Tommy Carlucci added that TKO might review Reigns' contract, and Triple H won't be able to vouch for the Bloodline member.

"Yeah, he’s not around a lot now. I think the TKO executives are gonna really rethink how they’re gonna handle Roman Reigns. They won’t cut him completely, but I can guarantee you he’s not getting nowhere near 15 to 20 million. And they say, 'If you don’t like it, lump it.' That’s the point, they’re executives. They didn’t grow up in this business like VKM (Vince McMahon) made this business, and Triple H made this. But you think Triple H is gonna lay his life on the line for Roman’s contract? I don’t think so. I think he’s running scared, guys." (H/T - TJR Wrestling)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

Roman Reigns has been out of action since Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins brutally attacked him on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Rumor has it that he was going away for a while.

But now he has a big reason to return.

The Visionary will be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and if there's anyone who can stop him from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, it's Roman Reigns.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Rollins claimed that Reigns is gone from WWE during an off-air promo on RAW this past week.

Will the two former Shield brothers meet again? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More