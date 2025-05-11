Roman Reigns to reform The Shield with 2 stars, John Cena to lose title? 4 Predictions for WWE after Backlash 2025

Last night's WWE Backlash 2025 was an entertaining and eventful extravaganza. The spectacle had its highs and lows. However, it was a decent show, which delivered for the most part.

The event saw John Cena successfully retain the Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton. Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, and Dominik Mysterio also won their respective matches.

It will be of interest to see how things unfold in the company after last night. The following piece will cover four bold predictions for WWE after Backlash 2025:

#4. Jacob Fatu could kick Solo Sikoa out of The New Bloodline after Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu put the United States Title on the line against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash 2025. The match saw the debut of Jeff Cobb, who interfered to help The Samoan Werewolf retain the gold.

On the other hand, tensions have been brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last couple of months or so. While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change after WWE Backlash 2025.

Fatu, along with the rest of the faction, could turn on Solo, kicking him out of the faction. Following that, The Samoan Werewolf could take over the leadership of The New Bloodline.

#3. John Cena could destroy R-Truth

Randy Orton challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash 2025. The match kept going back and forth, with both legends giving it their all in pursuit of a win.

The closing moments of the match saw R-Truth interfere to help his "childhood hero," Cena. While The Viper took him out with a devastating RKO, the distraction was enough for The Franchise Player to put Orton down for the count using a low blow and a hit with the title.

Despite R-Truth's helping hand, John Cena could launch a brutal attack on the former 24/7 Champion to get back at fans as Truth is one of fan-favorite stars. The Cenation Leader could victimize the veteran, injuring him in the process.

#2. Cody Rhodes could dethrone John Cena

Cody Rhodes has been on a hiatus since his loss in the Undisputed WWE Title match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, The American Nightmare could return to challenge The Franchise Player for a rematch after Backlash 2025.

With Cena prevailing over The Viper last night, his feud with Orton has seemingly reached its climax. Hence, the Last Real Champion needs a new opponent.

The creative team could have Rhodes return to challenge Cena to a title match. The duo could possibly face each other at Money in the Bank 2025, where Cody could dethrone Big Match John to reclaim the title.

#1. Roman Reigns could reform The Shield

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and his new muscle, Bron Breakker on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, The Tribal Chief may return shortly, and form his own faction to wage war against Rollins and Co.

The OTC could join forces with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, forming a new stable. Roman Reigns could name his potential stable as the new Shield to get under Rollins' skin.

Both Punk and Sami have been victimized by The Visionary's new group. Hence, it would make sense for the duo to join Roman Reigns and fight the Rollins-led faction.

