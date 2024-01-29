Roman Reigns to replace 16-year veteran with 2 former champions in The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility 

The Bloodline storyline could see a massive twist in the coming days as Roman Reigns could replace Jimmy Uso with two former champions in the faction.

The superstars in question are Rikishi and Naomi. Making his pro wrestling debut in 2008, the 16-year veteran Jimmy Uso is an integral part of The Bloodline. However, he didn't have a great outing at Royal Rumble 2024 and could pay for it soon.

For fans unaware, Paul Heyman asked Jimmy to win the Royal Rumble to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, the 38-year-old star failed to win the 30-man match. This might lead to him being kicked out of The Bloodline.

WWE could have Roman Reigns remove Jimmy Uso from his faction, given his failure to win the Rumble. Following that, The Tribal Chief could bring in two former champions, Rikishi and Naomi, into the Samoan group.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has teased his involvement in The Bloodline saga on numerous occasions over the last few months. The WWE Hall of Famer even reacted to Reigns' incredible victory at Royal Rumble, praising him for his performance.

On another note, Naomi returned to WWE during the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. The real-life Bloodline member had a great outing in the contest, lasting over an hour.

While it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for her, it won't be surprising if WWE aligns her with The Bloodline. Fans have been clamoring for the former champion's inclusion in the fearsome faction for quite some time now. With Naomi finally back in the company, it may happen soon.

Veteran praises Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart recently heaped praise on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hart praised the pairing of The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman, saying that they were a good fit.

"First of all, he [Roman Reigns] does a great job, and Paul [Heyman] fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back, and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul, and they really fit good together," he said.

