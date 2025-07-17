Roman Reigns to replace ex-WWE Champion in a major title match at SummerSlam 2025? Chances explored

The latest episode of RAW saw the long-anticipated return of Roman Reigns to WWE. Many viewers expected the OTC to show up at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, but that didn't happen. However, Reigns finally made his massive return on the red brand and closed the show with fans chanting his name.

Ad

While it seems like Roman Reigns isn't interested in being a champion since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, he could be plotting his next move to gain a title shot at SummerSlam 2025. This could see him take out CM Punk and replace him in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk emerged victorious in a high-stakes Gauntlet Match, defeating Bron Breakker in the final round to earn a shot at The Ring General's gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the former WWE Champion, alongside Jey Uso, was brutally assaulted by Breakker and Bronson Reed following the contest.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Roman Reigns ultimately returned and neutralized the heels on RAW. In April, CM Punk took Paul Heyman away from The Tribal Chief a few weeks before 'Mania 41, and the latter has seemingly not forgotten about it. The OTC suffered a high-profile defeat at The Show of Shows, even though Punk was betrayed by the Hall of Famer that same night.

On RAW, Roman Reigns refused to acknowledge Punk after reuniting with Jey Uso. Despite coming to the aid of The Second City Saint and The Yeet Master, the OTC hinted that he showed up just for Main Event Jey. Reigns might attack Punk before his scheduled bout against Gunther and replace him in the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Ad

Reigns has primarily featured in title matches at SummerSlam since becoming The Tribal Chief. Hence, WWE might want to continue the trend by booking him to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship contest. If the OTC attacks Punk to steal his spot, it could lay the foundation for a heated rivalry between the two.

That said, the abovementioned angle is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns to defeat Gunther at SummerSlam for a blockbuster match at Crown Jewel 2025?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Roman Reigns might be booked to dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 and possibly regain his place at the top of the men's division as the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, this could set him up for a more intense feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The trio's heated rivalry could open up the door for a blockbuster Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, this time for the World Heavyweight Title. While the program might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Rollins' future remains unclear after he was injured at SNME XL. Fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE