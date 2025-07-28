  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to replace Jey Uso with ex-AEW star, 2 new champions? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

Roman Reigns to replace Jey Uso with ex-AEW star, 2 new champions? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

By Shubham Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:19 GMT
Roman Reigns, WWE star
What could happen in WWE this week? [Images: wwe.com, star's X]

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown are shaping up to be an entertaining ride. The company has announced a stacked lineup for both shows.

Given these will be the go-home episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, fans should expect the company to leave no stone unturned in hyping up the premium live event. The WWE Universe could also witness some big surprises in the company this week.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for the final WWE RAW and SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025:

#4. CM Punk could brawl with Gunther on WWE RAW

CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, the duo will come face-to-face tonight on WWE RAW, just days before their scheduled clash.

Fans should expect this segment to end in chaos. The company could have the duo fire verbal volleys at each other, leading to a physical altercation. This could lead to a big brawl between Punk and Gunther, with the entire locker room showing up to separate the duo.

This potential angle would be a great way to hype up their match for SummerSlam.

#3. LWO could win the World Tag Team Championship

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will defend the World Tag Team Championship against LWO on WWE RAW tonight. However, the duo could lose the title due to Rey Mysterio's return.

Rey returned at the WWE Supershow in Mexico on Saturday. Now, the legend could make his RAW comeback tonight during the tag title match. Mysterio could return to help the LWO prevail over The Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

#2. Roman Reigns could be forced to replace Jey Uso with Penta

Jey Uso will go one-on-one against Bronson Reed on WWE RAW this week. However, this may not end well for The YEET Master as he could be taken out by The Tsunami Master.

Bronson Reed could destroy Jey, potentially injuring him in the process. This could force Roman Reigns to replace Jey Uso in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins' faction at SummerSlam.

The OTC could replace Jey with Penta on tonight's show. The luchador has had issues with Rollins' faction, and it would make sense for him to take Uso's spot in the match.

#1. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black could end in a no-contest

Damian Priest is currently involved in an angle with Aleister Black on SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy will collide with the former AEW star on this week's episode of the blue brand.

A big name like Damian Priest currently doesn't have a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, that could change on Friday. The creative team could have Priest's match against Black end in a no-contest, leading to a rematch at SummerSlam.

The company could even add a stipulation to the bout to spice things up.

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

