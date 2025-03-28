Roman Reigns to replace Paul Heyman with two new WWE Superstars? Chances explored

Roman Reigns has been associated with Paul Heyman on WWE television for nearly five years now. They united after Roman returned from a break in 2020 and have been together, barring a few spats, for this entire time. With that being said, their relationship is currently undergoing a test.

Ad

CM Punk is best friends with Paul Heyman, and the two haven't hidden that on WWE programming. There has been a lot of tension in that regard. In fact, there has been so much that there is a chance Roman could cut ties with Heyman altogether and replace him. Reigns could instead align with Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i.

Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i are two stars who signed with World Wrestling Entertainment last year. Hikuleo is a monster who competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Lance was part of Major League Wrestling and GCW.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, both men have ties to The Bloodline. In Lance's case, he is directly related to Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Hikuleo is the bigger, younger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who are two members of the new Bloodline in WWE.

With those obvious ties, Roman could decide to start fresh. No baggage from past members and no need to be concerned about Heyman's loyalty. Instead, he could dismiss the Hall of Famer and focus on the future.

Ad

Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i could make a difference at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns' immediate future is a contract signing on WWE SmackDown and then a major Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. He is set to clash with both CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

If Roman decides to ditch Heyman, it could happen on Smackdown. This would provide a safety net and prevent Paul from potentially betraying him before The Show of Shows. It would also be a perfect place to introduce his new stablemates.

Ad

This could then lead to WrestleMania, where Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo could be the difference-makers in the Triple Threat Match. The two stars could interfere in the bout in a few different ways to make sure Roman Reigns wins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

First and foremost, they could neutralize Paul Heyman. If Reigns does ditch his Wiseman, Paul will undoubtedly be in CM Punk's corner. If they scare him away, Heyman will no longer be a concern.

Beyond that, the duo could also neutralize either Seth or Punk. By doing so, it would allow the OTC to focus on just one opponent. A Spear or two later, and he should have another major WrestleMania victory under his belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback