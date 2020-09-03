Roman Reigns is back at the top of the WWE, but this time, the situation is entirely different. The Big Dog is a heel; he is a Paul Heyman Guy, and he also has the Universal Championship around his waist. The Roman Reigns era is upon us once again, but what can the fans expect from the title reign?

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed WWE's reported plans for Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is expected to have a lengthy reign with the Universal Championship similar to Brock Lesnar. The title reign could also include a few more title defences, the first of which could happen at Clash of Champions.

Roman Reigns' title reign and a possible brand switch

Tom noted that The Fiend could be Reigns' opponent at Clash of Champions. The long-term goal for Roman Reigns is also said to be The Fiend. Tom also revealed Bray Wyatt would begin chasing after the title.

Roman Reigns, however, may not have a match at Hell in a Cell and Tom also suspected that there could be a brand change between the WWE and Universal titles.

Here's what Tom revealed:

"The plan at the moment is to have a long Championship reign - Brock Lesnar style - with a few more Championship defences. He will be defending the title at Clash of Champions, likely against The Fiend. And after that, The Fiend becomes the long-term goal. The Fiend becomes the chaser. He's not going to be feuding with anyone inside the Hell in a Cell, that will be going to someone else. I strongly suspect that we're going to see a brand change between the WWE and Universal Championships."

Roman Reigns returned after a short hiatus at SummerSlam, and he made a big statement by attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman. Reigns was revealed to be the new Paul Heyman Guy on the SmackDown after SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback, and he also did it by cementing himself as the newest heel in the company. WWE will push Reigns to the moon, and his reign may not come to an end until WrestleMania 37.