Roman Reigns responds to a fan who tells him how to be a heel

Roman Reigns has responded to a fan who took to social media to ask the reigning Universal Champion to be a proper heel. The fan claimed that Reigns needs to stop putting his "lovey dovey" things on and be a heel.

After returning to WWE last summer, Reigns turned heel and established his place as one of the hottest bad guys in all of professional wrestling.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion has been unstoppable since winning back the title he never lost with Paul Heyman by his side. Reigns recently responded to a fan who asked if The Tribal Chief is also awful at being a heel in a recent tweet on social media.

Shut your mouth, you insignificant mark.



Heel enough for you?



Anyway, Be well! https://t.co/Dv4bfwGpMl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 17, 2021

The Universal Champion was clearly not impressed by the tweet aimed at him. He told the Twitter user to keep his mouth shut and went on to call the fan an "insignificant mark."

Reigns ended his response by asking the fan if him being called an "insignificant mark" was heel enough or not.

Roman Reigns has been on a terrorizing run in WWE

Since turning heel and winning the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has been dominant on the blue brand of WWE. The Tribal Chief defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso before the former tag team champion joined Reigns' entourage.

Reigns has also successfully defended his belt against Kevin Owens on a few occasions. He most recently beat the former WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief also holds a notable win over current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

With Reigns being on the road to WrestleMania 37, the WWE Universal Champion could face Edge at The Grandest Stage of Them All. A match between the two men promises to be an exciting contest. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns will next defend his WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against the winner of the SmackDown Chamber match.