Roman Reigns' return date officially announced by WWE

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced the date and location for Roman Reigns' return. The Tribal Chief was last seen on the August 11 episode of the blue brand, where he was involved in an in-ring segment with The Bloodline.

During the segment, Jimmy Uso, who had turned on his brother Jey at SummerSlam and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, revealed that he did it because he didn't want his twin brother to end up like The Head of the Table.

Jey Uso then showed up and attacked Roman and Solo Sikoa, before hitting Jimmy with a superkick, and announcing that he quit the company. He ended up moving to RAW instead.

On SmackDown this week, it was announced that Roman Reigns will finally return to WWE next Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the show's season premiere.

During Romans's absence, Jimmy Uso has been acting like he's the Tribal Chief. At Fastlane, he will team up with his brother Solo Sikoa, to take on LA Knight and John Cena in a tag team match.

It'll be interesting to see what Roman Reigns will say, or do, next week, especially if his cousins don't win at the premium live event.

