Roman Reigns to return & dethrone WWE legend at SummerSlam 2025 after he becomes champion? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker annihilated him on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The brutal attack sent the Original Tribal Chief on a hiatus. However, his comeback may be on the horizon, and the former champion could once again climb to the top after he captures a title, beating a legend.

The latest episode of RAW saw the much-awaited comeback of Goldberg, who went off on Gunther and challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship at the next Saturday Night's Main Event. The clash of these two powerhouses could result in a massive upset. Da Man might end up beating the Ring General and be crowned as the new champion, leaving room for one last match at a bigger stage for a proper send-off at SummerSlam 2025.

In a shocking twist, Roman Reigns could return and challenge Goldberg for the championship at this year's SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief and Da Man could lock horns in an intense rematch for the first time since their encounter at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE. The OTC could close the show by beating the 58-year-old legend and capturing the gold, ending his iconic career. This could serve as a perfect box office send-off at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Additionally, it would also open doors for a blockbuster storyline, with Roman being a world champion while Seth Rollins holds the MITB briefcase, and CM Punk as a potential number one contender.

However, the proposed angle above is completely hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

During his last appearance on RAW, Roman Reigns was outnumbered and attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, which eventually led to him taking time off.

While speaking on The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci predicted that upon his return, the Undisputed Tribal Chief might bring “some boys” with him to continue his feud against Seth and company.

"I don’t know where it’s going. I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing. And maybe Roman Reigns coming back, is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. I mean, it’s wide open right now."

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to World Wrestling Entertainment and whether he resumes his feud with his former Shield brother or first gets some gold back.

