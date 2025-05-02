Roman Reigns to return with a familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania weekend was one to forget for Roman Reigns. Not only was he betrayed by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, but he was also beaten and humiliated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after Mania.
The OTC did not make his presence felt on this week's RAW, leading to many wondering when he will return. Knowing Roman Reigns, he will be out for revenge, and with that in mind, he could approach a superstar who hasn't been seen in quite some time, Bronson Reed, for help.
Bronson Reed's last appearance in a WWE ring was at Survivor Series 2024. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury while taking on Roman Reigns' Bloodline in the War Games match. Since then, he has provided a few updates, promising to return better and stronger.
Taking this into consideration, perhaps Reigns could use his services. Having Reed by his side would certainly irritate Seth Rollins. After all, The Visionary was sidelined for a significant amount of time as a result of an attack from Reed.
Seeing Reed by Reigns' side would certainly be interesting. However, as of this writing, the timeline for his return is unknown. So, this remains nothing more than speculation.
Roman Reigns' next PLE appearance could be at Money in the Bank 2025
Following the attack on WWE RAW, many were expecting Roman Reigns to feature at Backlash 2025. Some fans were calling for a tag team match with Reigns and CM Punk on one side and Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the other.
However, it seems as though The OTC is not scheduled to perform at the event. That being said, while Backlash 2025 is out of the question, Money in the Bank 2025 isn't.
On the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Joey Votes, better known as WrestleVotes, suggested that Reigns will not be performing at Backlash 2025, but instead, fans can expect to see him back in action at Money in the Bank.
It is a shame that Reigns won't be performing anytime soon. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of questions surrounding his current story that remain unanswered. Hopefully, fans will get those answers soon.