  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns to return with a familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns to return with a familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified May 02, 2025 09:17 GMT
Roman Reigns could look to one of Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns could look to one of Seth Rollins' biggest rivals for help [Image credits: WWE.com]

WrestleMania weekend was one to forget for Roman Reigns. Not only was he betrayed by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, but he was also beaten and humiliated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after Mania.

Ad

The OTC did not make his presence felt on this week's RAW, leading to many wondering when he will return. Knowing Roman Reigns, he will be out for revenge, and with that in mind, he could approach a superstar who hasn't been seen in quite some time, Bronson Reed, for help.

Bronson Reed's last appearance in a WWE ring was at Survivor Series 2024. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury while taking on Roman Reigns' Bloodline in the War Games match. Since then, he has provided a few updates, promising to return better and stronger.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking this into consideration, perhaps Reigns could use his services. Having Reed by his side would certainly irritate Seth Rollins. After all, The Visionary was sidelined for a significant amount of time as a result of an attack from Reed.

Ad

Seeing Reed by Reigns' side would certainly be interesting. However, as of this writing, the timeline for his return is unknown. So, this remains nothing more than speculation.

Roman Reigns' next PLE appearance could be at Money in the Bank 2025

Following the attack on WWE RAW, many were expecting Roman Reigns to feature at Backlash 2025. Some fans were calling for a tag team match with Reigns and CM Punk on one side and Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the other.

Ad

However, it seems as though The OTC is not scheduled to perform at the event. That being said, while Backlash 2025 is out of the question, Money in the Bank 2025 isn't.

On the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Joey Votes, better known as WrestleVotes, suggested that Reigns will not be performing at Backlash 2025, but instead, fans can expect to see him back in action at Money in the Bank.

youtube-cover

It is a shame that Reigns won't be performing anytime soon. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of questions surrounding his current story that remain unanswered. Hopefully, fans will get those answers soon.

About the author
Nithin Joseph

Nithin Joseph

Twitter icon

Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.

Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.

He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.

In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nithin Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications