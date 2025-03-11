Roman Reigns to return as heel and unveil himself as the third member of top WWE faction? Exploring the potential 

WWE fans eagerly await the return of Roman Reigns. It's perplexing that the four-time WWE Champion and one of the biggest faces of the promotion is absent from the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Big Dog hasn't been seen since Royal Rumble when Seth Rollins took him out.

The Visionary executed a crushing Curb Stomp on Reigns, leaving the OTC hurt. Moreover, it's not even clear who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 41 if he returns before the big event. According to WWE legend Rikishi, Reigns can join the heel faction of The Rock and John Cena and be the third member of the group.

John Cena and The Rock joined hands at Elimination Chamber, with the Leader of the Cenation turning heel for the first time in 22 years. The move left fans all over the world shocked by Cena's swerve. The next big surprise could be the OTC selling his soul to his cousin, The Rock.

The discussions around The Rock recruiting another member in the faction arose as The Final Boss made a two-finger gesture similar to the three-count gesture he made during his return at Bad Blood last year.

While speaking on a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi also admitted that The Great One was indeed making a countdown to something. Pointing his suspicion at Roman Reigns, the Hall of Famer said that he would be heartbroken if The OTC joins the Rock and Cena.

"Then I hope it ain't, the third person and I'm just kind of throwing it out there, but I hope you know down the line it's nobody in The Bloodline is that third person and we all know who [it will be] if it comes down to one that's really going to break all the wrestling fans' hearts. That'll break my heart too, man, you know cause Rock is, he's going after people's jobs and everything, he's talking, 'I want your soul,' man, that's scary. That is truly scary," Rikishi said. [6:48 - 7:30]

Roman Reigns can also square off against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

As Roman Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk at Rumble and later attacked by Seth Rollins, he can return before Mania to attack the two and initiate a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

The three of them aren't poised to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Mania. Therefore, they can square off in a triple-threat contest. It has also been speculated that Reigns can return on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, when CM Punk takes on Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. The Big Dog can return and ambush both Rollins and Punk, setting up a match at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen whether he makes his return tonight or not.

