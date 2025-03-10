5 ways Roman Reigns can interfere in the Steel Cage Match on RAW

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since Royal Rumble 2025. The Tribal Chief reignited his rivalry with Seth Rollins at the PLE, and the two stars attempted to eliminate each other in the Men's 'Rumble Match.

Ad

CM Punk capitalized on the situation, and pushed both stars over the top rope at the same time. Rollins snapped following the elimination and hit Reigns with Curb Stomps on the floor beside the ring and on top of the steel steps, and the OTC has not returned since. Punk and The Visionary are set to square off in a Steel Cage Match during tonight's episode of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York, and it is highly possible that The Tribal Chief could show up and interfere in the bout.

Ad

Trending

Listed below are five ways Roman Reigns can interfere in the Steel Cage Match tonight on RAW:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#5. Roman Reigns could attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Reigns on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has not been seen since he was helped backstage by Paul Heyman after Seth Rollins brutally attacked him at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, he could be planning on returning during tonight's episode of RAW to get revenge on The Visionary.

Ad

The Head of the Table might decide to return during the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Rollins later tonight. Reigns could attack Rollins as retribution for ambushing him at Royal Rumble, allowing Punk to pick up the victory.

#4. Reigns may go after CM Punk on RAW

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania XL. He has been determined to win the title back, but has not had the chance yet.

Ad

Reigns may be more angry at CM Punk than Seth Rollins, because The Second City Saint was the one who eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, costing him the opportunity to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Reigns might take out his frustrations on Punk tonight, resulting in Rollins emerging victorious.

#3. The OTC could take out both Punk and Rollins

Ad

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has become very personal over the past few months. Last week on RAW, the two stars engaged in a wild brawl that required WWE security to intervene. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce then made the Steel Cage Match official for tonight's show.

Roman Reigns has plenty of reasons to dislike both CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The 39-year-old may decide to break into the cage tonight on RAW and take out both stars, causing the bout to end in a no contest. This could also lead to Punk, Rollins, and Reigns competing in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Reigns could return with another star

Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the most dominant stars in WWE history, but it might be a tall task for him to take out both Seth Rollins and CM Punk alone. The veteran could be planning on having another star by his side tonight while interfering in the Steel Cage Match.

Lance Anoa'i signed with the promotion last year and could be by the OTC's side tonight on RAW. Anoa'i is Reigns' cousin in real life, and may form an alliance with him ahead of WrestleMania 41. The two stars might interfere in the Steel Cage Match to take out both Punk and Rollins.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could pay CM Punk back for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024

The victorious team at WWE Survivor Series: War Games - Source: Getty

CM Punk agreed to assist the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman. The WWE Universe has not been informed as to what that favor could be, but may find out later tonight on RAW.

Roman Reigns could interfere in the Steel Cage match tonight to honor his Wiseman's deal with Punk, and help him defeat Seth Rollins. The Visionary has already lost to The Second City Saint on RAW's Netflix premiere and this interference could lead to Rollins losing his mind, and becoming a full-fledged heel once again on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback