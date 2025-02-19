Roman Reigns to return and help long-time WWE rival win Men’s Elimination Chamber Match? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has not been on WWE TV since his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match a few weeks ago, which ended up being a nightmare for him. Seth Rollins delivered a couple of Stomps to Reigns outside the ring after their elimination, which took him out of action for the foreseeable future.

While Reigns is out of action currently, he could return and help his long-time rival John Cena win the Elimination Chamber match this year. This year, the Men's Elimination Chamber is stacked with some of the biggest superstars in the WWE Universe, and the winner is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

There has been a lot of anticipation of Roman Reigns returning at the premium live event to cost Seth Rollins his opportunity to main-event WrestleMania and build a massive feud between the two former Shield brothers. However, with rumors of CM Punk also being a part of their WrestleMania match, attacking Rollins won't necessarily build a Triple Threat feud between the stars.

While the Elimination Chamber seems stacked this year, the final three in the match could end up being CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. This could be a dream moment on its own, with the WWE Universe possibly going crazy at the sight, before Roman Reigns' music hits the scene.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief could come out to attack both Rollins and Punk, which could eventually lead to John Cena winning the match. This would be the perfect way to build a feud between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk ahead of WrestleMania, as well as let Cena hunt for his 17th world title.

(This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts.)

Roman Reigns' Wrestlemania status is uncertain, feels Seth Rollins

After stomping him on the steel steps at the Royal Rumble PLE, Seth Rollins made a stop on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward recently. The Visionary addressed his attack on Reigns and stated that the latter's status for WrestleMania is still uncertain.

"You mentioned me Stomping Roman's head at the Rumble. We don't know where his WrestleMania status is going to be. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's on a 'Limited schedule' as it is. So, we'll see what kind of deal he wants to work out," Seth Rollins said. [From 26:11 to 26:23]

With his recent comments, it is clear that Seth Rollins has already started building his feud against Roman Reigns in the latter's absence. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

