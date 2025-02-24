This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown will be the go-home shows before Elimination Chamber 2025. Given that, fans should expect the company to leave no stone unturned in hyping the premium live event on its upcoming weekly shows.

Ad

The company has announced a stacked lineup for both WWE RAW and SmackDown this week. Aside from the announced matches and segments, the creative team could have some big surprises in store for fans this week.

On that note, here are three predictions for RAW and SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber PLE:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura could defeat LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight have been feuding on SmackDown for the past several months. The King of Strong Style interfered in The Megastar's tag team match last week, costing the latter a potential win.

Following that, the company announced that Nakamura would defend the United States Title against Knight on the go-home edition of the blue brand's show before Elimination Chamber.

This match has the potential to be a classic. While they are fairly evenly matched on paper, fans should expect Nakamura to use unfair tactics in the bout to pin LA Knight.

Ad

#2. Solo Sikoa could be kicked out of the new Bloodline

Jacob Fatu has failed to get on the same page as Solo Sikoa recently. The rift between the two stablemates continued to grow last week when The Samoan Werewolf inadvertently Superkicked The Street Champion due to a miscommunication.

Given the recent turn of events, fans could witness the new Bloodline implode on this week's SmackDown. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga could turn on Solo Sikoa, kicking him out of the faction.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Paul Heyman and take out Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief could return on RAW tonight alongside Paul Heyman to exact revenge on The Visionary.

The Head of The Table could make a comeback and lay waste to Seth Rollins, potentially ruling the 16-time WWE champion (one-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time tag team champion, and one-time NXT Champion) out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Wiseman could then pull some strings backstage and have Reigns replace Rollins in the big clash on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback