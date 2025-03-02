WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is in the history books now. While many expected Roman Reigns to return at the event, that didn't happen.

The OTC has been on a hiatus since his loss in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Although he was a no-show last night at Elimination Chamber 2025, Roman is expected to return shortly to kick off his WrestleMania feud.

The following piece will explore three potential things the OTC can do following his comeback:

#3. Roman Reigns could target CM Punk

Roman Reigns entered the 30-man Royal Rumble in his quest to regain the Undisputed WWE Title. However, he failed to win the high-profile bout.

Given he was eliminated by CM Punk from the Rumble, the Original Tribal Chief could return following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to exact revenge on The Best in the World. Roman could target Punk, laying down the breadcrumbs for a match at WrestleMania 41.

#2. The OTC could decimate both CM Punk and Seth Rollins

While he was eliminated by CM Punk from the Rumble, Roman Reigns was attacked by Seth Rollins following that. The Visionary unleashed his fury on the OTC, brutalizing him outside the ring.

Given how things unfolded, Seth could be another name, apart from The Best in the World, who could be on Reigns' hit list. The Original Tribal Chief could return and take out both Rollins and Punk.

A potential Triple Threat match has been rumored between Roman, Punk, and Rollins at WrestleMania 41, and this potential angle could plant seeds for the same.

#1. The Undisputed Tribal Chief could return with a new faction after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Another potential direction could see Roman Reigns return with a new faction to help Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was brutalized by John Cena, who turned heel to join The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Reigns could return with Jimmy Uso and Hikuleo to help Rhodes even the odds against The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader. While Jimmy could be Roman's new Right Hand Man, Hikuleo could be the OTC's new Enforcer. Hikuleo has been rumored to have signed with the Stamford-based promotion already and could be waiting for the right opportunity to make a splash.

Roman's new potential faction could join forces with Rhodes to go to war with The Rock and John Cena.

