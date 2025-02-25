Roman Reigns to return with new Enforcer & Right Hand Man; The Rock's new team? 3 Twists that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will emanate live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 1. The company has announced a stacked lineup for the show, which includes the traditional Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber bouts.

With this being the first international event of 2025, the company will be looking to put its best foot forward. The creative team could be planning some big twists for the show to not only generate buzz but also draw more eyeballs.

The following piece will explore three potential twists that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#3. Randy Orton could return to cost Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens will lock horns with Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, The Prizefighter may lose the bout due to Randy Orton's interference.

The Viper has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Owens in November 2024. However, Orton may return during the Unsanctioned Match to exact revenge on KO.

The Viper could lay waste to Owens, helping Sami Zayn prevail over his former friend. This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a WrestleMania match between The Apex Predator and The Prizefighter.

#2. Cody Rhodes could turn heel and join The Rock

The Rock returned on last week's SmackDown and offered Cody Rhodes to become his corporate champion. The American Nightmare has until March 1 to make his decision.

While many expect Rhodes to turn down the offer, an unexpected turn of events may see The American Nightmare join forces with The Rock. Cody could sell his soul to The Final Boss, turning heel in the process.

This could lead to The People's Champion announcing the inception of a new stable, with Cody Rhodes being its first member.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Hikuelo and Jimmy Uso at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since his loss in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Undisputed Tribal Chief was eliminated by CM Punk from the 30-man Battle Royal. Following that, he was decimated by Seth Rollins.

Given how things unfolded, The Head of The Table could make an epic return at the Elimination Chamber to exact revenge on Rollins and Punk. However, Reigns may not return alone, as he could be accompanied by Jimmy Uso and Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo, who has been rumored to debut shortly.

While Big Jim could be Roman's new Right Hand Man, Hikuelo could be revealed as the OG Bloodline leader's new Enforcer. The trio could take out Punk and Rollins, costing them a potential win.

