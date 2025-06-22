Roman Reigns to return with new enforcer, Seth Rollins' worst nightmare - 5 WWE stars who can ally with LA Knight after SmackDown

LA Knight has become one of the prime targets of The Visionary Seth Rollins and his stablemates over the past few weeks. Knight cost both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker their King of the Ring qualifying matches on RAW. With Rollins and crew overpowering Knight easily, it's likely the former United States Champion might need an assist from other stars Rollins has issues with.

Let's take a look at five superstars who can ally with The Megastar in the coming weeks:

#5. Penta

Along with The Megastar, there were a lot of other stars whose chances were affected during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by Seth Rollins and crew. Among these was the luchador with zero fear, Penta.

Penta could come out on SmackDown to save Knight from an attack by Rollins and his faction. This would also be a great way to get Penta on SmackDown so that he can reunite with his brother, Rey Fenix. Fenix and Penta could reform the Lucha Bros tag team to compete against Breakker and Bronson Reed.

#4. Andrade

Andrade has a lot of history with LA Knight. The two gained each other's respect after their series of United States Championship matches a few months ago, where Andrade came up short. Andrade could ally with Knight in his time of need, seeing as how The Megastar has earned his respect.

Andrade was also in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and it would be a great way for him to get back at Rollins and his crew. He also hasn't been on TV enough lately, so this could also be a way to feature him on WWE's weekly programming.

#3. Sami Zayn

Knight is not the only person who has had tensions with Rollins and Co. over the past few months. Ever since he allied with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania and recruited Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn was the first person The Visionary took out.

Since their last encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event, Zayn could return to aid LA Knight in facing Team Rollins. Zayn recently lost his King of the Ring semi-finals match at SmackDown, and he can now shift his focus back on seeking revenge on The Visionary.

#2. CM Punk

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is never-ending. The two have been at each other's throats ever since Punk made his WWE return in November 2023. Rollins even took out Punk a few weeks ago on RAW with his stablemates.

After he is done dealing with John Cena at Night of Champions, Punk could set his sights back on Seth Rollins. Punk could help out LA Knight while he is being attacked on an upcoming episode of RAW or SmackDown. The two could team up to take on Rollins and his faction in the future.

#1. Roman Reigns

LA Knight has been on Seth Rollins' hit list over the past few weeks. Rollins and crew were the ones who cost him the Money in the Bank contract in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

In a situation like this, where Knight is outnumbered, the OTC could make his return to aid his former rival. Roman Reigns could return with a new enforcer, like Hikuleo, who recently made his WWE debut. The two could help out LA Knight take out Rollins and crew.

