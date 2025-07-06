Roman Reigns to return with new Enforcer & Wiseman; New faction to debut? 3 Predictions for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will emanate live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 12, 2025. The company has announced three matches for the show so far, and could add a couple more in the new week.

Apart from the announced matches, the NBC special could have some big things in store for fans, which could set the tone for SummerSlam 2025. In this article, we will cover three predictions for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#3. Randy Orton could turn heel at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Randy Orton will lock horns with Drew McIntyre in a singles contest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. This match came to fruition after a returning McIntyre got involved in a heated exchange with The Viper on this week's SmackDown.

While Orton won't be easy to put away, fans should expect the Scottish star to prevail over his rival on Saturday night. If so, this could turn into something more, as Orton may turn heel after his loss.

Orton failed to win the King of the Ring crown. The Apex Predator was defeated by Cody Rhodes in the final of the tournament at Night of Champions. Another loss at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 may not sit well with Orton, and the veteran could turn heel following the bout.

#2. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso could take on Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso joined forces to lock horns with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag match on the recent episode of SmackDown. While the babyfaces earned a big win, things went downhill for them following the bout.

Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa made their presence felt after the match to take out The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim. Given how things unfolded, Fatu and Uso could challenge Talla and Tonga Loa to a tag match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with a new faction

LA Knight will collide with Seth Rollins in a singles encounter at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. However, potential interference from Rollins' new faction during the match seems highly likely.

If that is indeed the case, Roman Reigns could return to help Knight even the odds against his rivals. However, The OTC, who has been absent since RAW after WrestleMania 41, may not return alone.

Roman Reigns could return with a new faction, featuring Rikishi and late legend Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu. While Rikishi could be The Tribal Chief's new Wiseman, Zilla could be Roman's muscle. The trio could take out Rollins and his faction, helping Knight emerge victorious.

