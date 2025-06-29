Roman Reigns to return with new Enforcer & Wiseman, Paul Heyman replaced? 3 Ways the Tribal Chief could return to WWE after Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 was an eventful show. The Saudi Arabia spectacle saw Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill win the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, respectively.

While many expected Roman Reigns to return to WWE at Night of Champions 2025, that didn't happen. The OTC has been on a hiatus ever since he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Co. on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Although Reigns' much-awaited return didn't happen yesterday, The Tribal Chief is rumored to return in time for SummerSlam.

Here, we will explore three potential ways the OTC could return to WWE after Night of Champions 2025:

#3. Roman Reigns could return after Night of Champions 2025 with a new Enforcer and Wiseman

Given that Roman Reigns has a score to settle with Seth Rollins and his henchmen, he could return after Night of Champions 2025 with his own faction to fight his former partner. The OTC could make a comeback alongside Zilla Fatu and Rikishi.

Zilla Fatu, who is a big name on the independent circuit, has been rumored to join WWE for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change shortly. Roman could have him debut in WWE as his new Enforcer.

Rikishi, who is The Usos and Solo Sikoa's father, could be Reigns' new Wiseman and Paul Heyman's replacement. The trio could target Seth Rollins and his group following their arrival.

#2. The OTC could return to cost Seth Rollins a potential win

Seth Rollins cost CM Punk a potential win against John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2025. As a result, a potential match between The Best in the World and The Visionary could be on the cards soon.

Roman Reigns could make his epic comeback during a match between Rollins and Punk to cost The Architect the win. This angle could be a great way for the OTC to hit back at his former Shield partner.

#1. Roman Reigns could confront the winner of the Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam

If WWE delays Roman Reigns' return until SummerSlam, it could lead to an epic confrontation. After winning the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, The American Nightmare will now challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam.

The creative team could have Reigns return at The Biggest Party of the Summer to confront the winner of the match.

Rhodes is currently the favorite to reclaim his title at the event, and a potential showdown between Rhodes and Roman could be on the cards at SummerSlam, if he returns directly at the premium live event.

