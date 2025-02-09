  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to return with a new faction, The Fiend to help 9-time champ? 3 Things WWE could be planning for Elimination Chamber 2025

Roman Reigns to return with a new faction, The Fiend to help 9-time champ? 3 Things WWE could be planning for Elimination Chamber 2025

By Shubham Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 11:07 GMT
Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1 (Images via WWE.com)
Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1 (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will air live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1. This will be the company's first international premium live event in 2025.

With the show being promoted as one of the biggest spectacles of the year, the company could be planning some big things for the show. This could be done to not only draw more eyeballs and create buzz leading to WrestleMania 41.

In this piece, we will explore three such big things the company could be planning for March 1:

#3. The Fiend could return at the Elimination Chamber to help Alexa Bliss

The Wyatt Sicks were recently moved to SmackDown. However, they are yet to make their first appearance on the blue brand. Their leader, Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, has been off television ever since his loss against The Final Testament.

Given Uncle Howdy was the one to eat the pin in The Wyatt Sicks' last encounter, Bo could ditch the Howdy character to return with a more sinister version of The Fiend as a tribute to his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend could return during the Elimination Chamber PLE to reunite with his former ally, Alexa Bliss. The masked figure could help the nine-time champ ( Alexa is a three-time RAW Women's Champion, three-time Tag Team Champion, two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and one-time 24/7 Champion) prevail over the rest of the competition to win the EC and go on to WrestleMania.

#2. Seth Rollins could qualify for the Elimination Chamber due to Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins will take on Finn Balor in a qualifying match for the men's Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day member won't be so easy to put away for The Visionary. However, Rollins may prevail over Balor due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal.

Balor and Mysterio have failed to get on the same page recently. The growing differences between them could result in "Dirty" Dom turning on his stablemate.

Mysterio could betray Finn Balor during his match against Rollins to cost him an Elimination Chamber spot.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with a new faction

As fans know, Roman Reigns was brutalized by Seth Rollins after getting eliminated by CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The OTC has been on a hiatus since then. However, he may make a surprise appearance at EC with a new faction.

With both Punk and Rollins likely to be in the Men's Chamber Match, Roman Reigns could return to exact revenge on the duo at the event. The OTC could return with a new faction, featuring Paul Heyman and Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo.

Hikuleo has been rumored to debut in the company shortly, and he could show up with Roman Reigns to take out CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Edited by Harish Raj S
