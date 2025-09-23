Roman Reigns to return as the new Wiseman and kick WWE star out of Bloodline family? Exploring the possibility

Due to Hollywood commitments, Roman Reigns is currently absent from WWE. Without the OTC, the dynamics of The Usos are witnessing major twists and turns. On the RAW after Wrestlepalooza, the Stamford-based promotion dropped major hints about The Yeet Master's heel turn. Amid this, there's a possibility that when the former Undisputed Champion returns to WWE, he might play the role of Wiseman for Jey and kick out Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline family. A few weeks ago, Big Jim compared Jey's changing behavior to the OTC.Additionally, we have seen conflicts among The Usos. This was evident on RAW when Jimmy insisted Jey rescue LA Knight from The Vision, but the former World Champion decided to walk out and abandon his brother.Despite being a babyface himself, Reigns used to avoid babyface stars, including the Megastar and CM Punk. He even advised The Yeet Master not to trust them. Considering that Jimmy is still helping The Bloodline enemies, Roman Reigns may return and decide to kick Big Jim out of the family.Also, as the OTC earlier gave several advice to the Main Event Uso, he might eventually become his new Wiseman and show the path to Jey's new character on Monday Night RAW.This role of the Only Tribal Chief will be interesting to watch, especially with Jey Uso on the verge of turning heel in the company.When is Roman Reigns expected to make his WWE return?As of now, WWE has not announced the return date for Roman Reigns officially. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut recently started promoting the OTC for Crown Jewel 2025.This happened when the Triple H-led creative team revealed the official poster for the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel 2025. The show is set to take place on October 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia.The poster features Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Drew McIntyre. With the OTC getting promoted for the Crown Jewel show, it seems that he will return soon to Monday Night RAW and set the stage for a match at the PLE.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns is advertised for Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11. ROMAN REIGNS RETURNING? 👀Bron Breakker is expected to be the likely opponent for the former Undisputed WWE Champion, as the Dog of WWE destroyed Reigns at Clash in Paris. Rest, it remains to be seen what plans The Game has in store for the Head of the Table.