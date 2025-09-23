  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns to return as the new Wiseman and kick WWE star out of Bloodline family? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns to return as the new Wiseman and kick WWE star out of Bloodline family? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Sep 23, 2025 06:05 GMT
Roman Reigns might return &amp; kickout major star from Bloodline. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Roman Reigns might return & kickout major star from The Bloodline. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Due to Hollywood commitments, Roman Reigns is currently absent from WWE. Without the OTC, the dynamics of The Usos are witnessing major twists and turns. On the RAW after Wrestlepalooza, the Stamford-based promotion dropped major hints about The Yeet Master's heel turn.

Ad

Amid this, there's a possibility that when the former Undisputed Champion returns to WWE, he might play the role of Wiseman for Jey and kick out Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline family. A few weeks ago, Big Jim compared Jey's changing behavior to the OTC.

Additionally, we have seen conflicts among The Usos. This was evident on RAW when Jimmy insisted Jey rescue LA Knight from The Vision, but the former World Champion decided to walk out and abandon his brother.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite being a babyface himself, Reigns used to avoid babyface stars, including the Megastar and CM Punk. He even advised The Yeet Master not to trust them. Considering that Jimmy is still helping The Bloodline enemies, Roman Reigns may return and decide to kick Big Jim out of the family.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Also, as the OTC earlier gave several advice to the Main Event Uso, he might eventually become his new Wiseman and show the path to Jey's new character on Monday Night RAW.

This role of the Only Tribal Chief will be interesting to watch, especially with Jey Uso on the verge of turning heel in the company.

When is Roman Reigns expected to make his WWE return?

As of now, WWE has not announced the return date for Roman Reigns officially. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut recently started promoting the OTC for Crown Jewel 2025.

Ad

This happened when the Triple H-led creative team revealed the official poster for the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel 2025. The show is set to take place on October 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia.

The poster features Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Drew McIntyre. With the OTC getting promoted for the Crown Jewel show, it seems that he will return soon to Monday Night RAW and set the stage for a match at the PLE.

Ad

Bron Breakker is expected to be the likely opponent for the former Undisputed WWE Champion, as the Dog of WWE destroyed Reigns at Clash in Paris. Rest, it remains to be seen what plans The Game has in store for the Head of the Table.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications