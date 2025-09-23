6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Wrestlepalooza

The episode of WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event concluded with Asuka and Kairi Sane betraying IYO SKY. This transpired after Asuka and Rhea Ripley clashed in the main event, and the Genius of the Sky tried to rescue Mami.The Empress of Tomorrow not only destroyed IYO but also forced Kairi to do the same. Besides this, an interesting development is also seen regarding Jey Uso. In this article, we will discuss six things WWE subtly told us on the red brand after Wrestlepalooza.#6. Jey Uso's heel turn is imminentWith each passing week, WWE is dropping more hints for the heel turn of Jey Uso. On RAW this week, the YEET Master locked horns with LA Knight in a singles match. Usually, a babyface star never uses the advantage of a distraction to beat the other. However, when The Vision disrupted the match, Jey didn't hesitate to use this to his advantage and beat the Megastar.Post-match, Jimmy Uso insisted that the former World Champion rescue Knight from the Vision, but Jey still decided not to take the advice of his brother. This changing behavior of the Yeet Master is a big hint that his heel turn is imminent.#5. Dominik Mysterio won't be in the Judgment Day for much longerEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKDOMINIK MYSTERIO WAS STANDING THERE AND NOT HELPING JD MCDONAGH UNTIL FINN BALOR CAME. FINN BALOR IS PISSED AT DOMINIK 👀 #WWERawDominik Mysterio is already showing signs of his split with the Judgment Day. On RAW, JD McDonagh and Rusev were competing in a match. The showdown ended with the Bulgarian Brute winning via submission. The powerhouse even launched a post-match attack on JD.Despite being on the apron, Dominik Mysterio decided not to help his fellow faction member until Finn Balor arrived to make the save. Even after this, Balor yells at Dirty Dom at ringside for his actions.The actions of the IC Champion subtly confirm that he is already pushing himself away from the Judgment Day and won't be with them much longer on Monday Night RAW.#4. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are secretly working together?During RAW, Byron Saxton asked Paul Heyman about being Brock Lesnar's advocate and his current relationship with the Beast. However, in response, the Oracle replied 'Yes' but instantly changed the answer by adding that Rollins will beat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.The former Wiseman dodging the question about Lesnar is a clear sign that he is in cahoots with the Mayor of Suplex City and has no intention to disclose all plans in front of us.#3. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors for Crown Jewel 2025With the ending of RAW this week, it seems that WWE has plans for a massive tag team match at Crown Jewel 2025. With Asuka and Kairi Sane turning heels against IYO SKY, she might team up with Rhea Ripley to take revenge.As a consequence of this betrayal, WWE might soon announce SKY and Ripley vs the Kabuki Warriors for the upcoming show.#2. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar isn't happening againJohn Cena @JohnCenaLINK#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERawBrock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and secured the victory. The Beast ruined the Franchise Player's retirement tour and dominated him in the entire match. With Lesnar's domination, many believe that WWE might have plans for a rematch between these two veterans, but this doesn't appear to be the case.On WWE RAW after the Indianapolis PLE, the company has dropped no hints about a Cena vs. Lesnar rematch; instead, they generated buzz around the Lesnar-Heyman alliance.Additionally, the Last Real Champion teased a match against AJ Styles on X. All this subtly confirms that there will be no new chapter in Brock and Cena's iconic rivalry.#1. Jey Uso eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE TitleFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKJEY USO CANNOT TAKE HIS EYES OFF THAT WWE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP 👀 #WWERAWWWE has not only hinted at the heel turn of Jey Uso but also subtly confirmed his desire to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cody Rhodes was present on Monday Night RAW and engaged in a backstage conversation with the Yeet Master.During this entire conversation, fans noticed that Jey Uso's eyes were fixed on the Undisputed Championship, and he seemed more interested in it rather than talking to Rhodes. So, it implies that WWE might soon initiate a Rhodes vs Jey Undisputed Title feud as the seeds are already sown on the red brand.