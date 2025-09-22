John Cena teases final match with longtime rival

WWE's GOAT only has a few dates left, but John Cena may have just teased the match fans have been waiting for.
Since the announcement of his year-long retirement run, John Cena has competed in the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, turned heel, captured his 17th WWE World Title at WrestleMania 41, and faced some of the greatest superstars the promotion has ever had. Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk, to name a few, have gone head-to-head with the Cenation Leader, with varying results.
Fans were left disappointed with John Cena's latest match, a nine-minute mauling by Brock Lesnar with an anticlimactic ending. Over the weekend, many members of the WWE Universe shared their displeasure with Wrestlepalooza as a whole, and nearly every complaint mentioned the Cena match. Thankfully, it seems that The Last Real Champion might be giving fans something that they've been asking for. On Twitter/X, he asked a simple question:
"#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERAW."
With AJ Styles possibly nearing retirement within the next year or so, this is definitely a match we need to see. Hopefully, we get an update on RAW tonight.
The history between John Cena and AJ Styles in WWE
AJ Styles made his WWE debut in 2016, quickly racking up exciting matches with Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, and even John Cena.
The feud between Styles and Cena boiled down to who was truly the best. The Phenomenal One was considered the GOAT of TNA, while also having incredible runs in ROH and NJPW. Meanwhile, Big Match John came up in the WWE system and never left.
Fans considered Styles the face of professional wrestling, while Cena was the face of WWE. They first clashed at Money in the Bank 2016, where Styles defeated John Cena thanks to a little interference, which tarnished the ending for some. They'd have a rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer the same year, which is considered one of Cena's greatest matches and one of the best bouts in SummerSlam history. Again, Styles bested Cena, and this time he did it clean.
Their final singles bout came at Royal Rumble 2017. At this point, Styles was WWE Champion and had beaten both Cena and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in a Triple Threat at No Mercy. At the 'Rumble, The Cenation Leader finally managed to conquer The Phenomenal One, finishing him with a pair of AA's and a defiant pin. It wrapped up an incredible first year for AJ Styles and undoubtedly earned Cena respect from some of his critics.
With his tweet, will we get Cena vs Styles one last time? Only time will tell.
