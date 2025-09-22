Original plans for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza revealed - Reports

A recent report has shed light on the original plans for the singles bout between John Cena and Brock Lesnar that took place at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The global juggernaut reportedly made changes to the match the day of the premium live event.According to a recent report from BodySlam, the 17-time WWE World Champion was originally slated to defeat The Beast Incarnate as of the morning of the PLE. There was no mention of the reason behind the last-minute change. As it turned out, the Stamford-based promotion did a complete 360, and Lesnar absolutely obliterated Cena and scored a dominant win.In one of the most surprising moments on the show, Brock Lesnar's old advocate, Paul Heyman, introduced The Beast before the match. The highly anticipated clash between the two Ruthless Aggression Era stars was promoted as the last match between them. WWE analyst shares honest take on John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestlepaloozaWWE analyst Sam Roberts wasn't amused with the opening contest of Wrestlepalooza featuring Cena and Lesnar.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, the 42-year-old noted that the outcome of the match made him feel bad. Roberts added that although he agreed with the fact that only Brock Lesnar was capable of destroying the moments like he did, he should not have done it against John Cena.&quot;Because it makes you feel bad, and they looked at tonight and said, 'What was that?' And I mean, I'll tell you what it was. It was Brock showing the world what Brock and only Brock can do: Go in, destroy moments, make you believe that he is capable of destroying the moment that he just destroyed, and then leaving children crying. Of all matches for John Cena to come to the ring with all those kids, the Brock match is not the one to do it with,&quot; he said.While John Cena made his last SmackDown appearance earlier this month, Brock Lesnar could also move to RAW following his reunion with Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to see whether they cross paths with each other again before The Cenation's retirement.