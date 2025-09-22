  • home icon
  3 Ways John Cena could revive himself after being squashed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza

3 Ways John Cena could revive himself after being squashed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 22, 2025 17:09 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
Brock Lesnar F5's John Cena at Wrestlepalooza [Image source: Getty]

WWE Wrestlepalooza was a solid show, as the creative team went all out to deliver exciting matches that kept fans on their toes from start to finish. The premium live event featured the highly anticipated showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The veterans delivered a hard-hitting battle, which ultimately ended with Lesnar's victory.

However, the things didn't end there, as The Beast Incarnate continued to assault The Franchise Player after the bout. This might have diminished Cena's momentum and legendary status in his retirement tour. Hence, he might need to find a way to reenergize himself and regain his prominence before finally bidding fans farewell in December.

Now, let's look at three ways John Cena could revive himself after being squashed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

#3. Win a potential WarGames Match for the babyfaces by pinning Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

John Cena might be booked to pin Brock Lesnar in a potential WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series and secure the victory for the babyfaces. He could also be the final, undisclosed member of the face team, with his participation revealed during the contest.

If this happens, the creative team could then book The Franchise Player as the man of the match and have him pin The Beast Incarnate to pick up the victory for his team. This would arguably elevate Cena’s standing in the storyline and leave a lasting impression on the audience, reaffirming his legendary status and legacy as a formidable competitor in WWE.

#2. Answer Sami Zayn's WWE United States Title open challenge and beat him for the gold

After making his first appearance at SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his return on the September 11 episode of SmackDown and attacked John Cena and Sami Zayn during a WWE United States Championship match.

Zayn won the gold on the go-home edition of the blue show before Clash in Paris and issued an open challenge to Cena the following week for the title. Since the bout ended in a no-contest due to an attack by a returning Lesnar, and considering The Franchise Player's loss at Wrestlepalooza, the creative team might reintroduce The Never Seen-17 in the United States Championship picture.

This could be a scenario where the WWE United States Champion issues an open challenge, John Cena answers, and then defeats him to win the title. If this happens, it could help Cena regain momentum heading into the final few matches of his career.

#1. Issue an open challenge to Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel and secure a clean win

Another way John Cena could revive himself following his loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza is by beating his archrival clean in a one-on-one rematch.

This could be an angle where Cena issues an open challenge at Crown Jewel, especially since he is likely not making another appearance on any of the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming till the Perth event.

If this happens, Brock Lesnar could answer the challenge and have a last match with The Franchise Player. Lesnar could be booked to lose to John Cena, allowing the latter to get his revenge for being assaulted in Indianapolis.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

