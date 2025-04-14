Roman Reigns to return with new Wiseman & monster; Cody Rhodes injured? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be very eventful. With this being the final RAW and SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, fans should expect some big things to unfold in the company this week to set the tone for The Show of Shows.

While Roman Reigns will return on the red brand's show, John Cena will make a comeback on this week's SmackDown to hype their respective matches. Aside from that, WWE has announced a stacked card for both RAW and SmackDown.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for RAW and SmackDown before WrestleMania 41:

#4. Logan Paul could cost AJ Styles a potential win on WWE RAW

AJ Styles will take on Karrion Kross in a singles contest on WWE RAW. However, The Phenomenal One could lose the bout due to interference from Logan Paul.

As fans must be aware, Styles will lock horns with Logan in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Hence, The Maverick could make his presence felt during Styles' clash on RAW to cost The Phenomenal One a potential win.

Following that, Logan Paul could lay waste to Styles to send him a stern message just days before their clash.

#3. Cody Rhodes could be injured by John Cena

John Cena will return on this week's SmackDown. The Cenation Leader will likely be confronted by his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes.

If that is indeed the case, things may not end well for The American Nightmare on Friday's show. Given how he was brutalized by Rhodes the last time the duo came face-to-face, John Cena could hit back at the Undisputed WWE Champion this week.

Big Match John could brutalize Cody, potentially injuring him in the process. This potential angle may even put Rhodes' participation at WrestleMania in jeopardy.

#2. Solo Sikoa could win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on this week's SmackDown. Fans should expect some big names to feature in the match.

While it will be of interest to see who wins the whole thing, Solo Sikoa is one of the hot favorites to win the match. The Street Champion, who was billed as the top heel on WWE SmackDown just a couple of months ago, currently seems to be lost in the shuffle.

However, things may finally change for him on Friday night, as the Triple H-led creative team could award him with a big win.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Rikishi and Hikuleo on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return on tonight's WWE RAW. However, the Original Tribal Chief may not return alone, as he could be accompanied by Rikishi and Hikuleo.

As fans must be aware, Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns' trust by choosing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. Hence, Roman could return with a new Wiseman in the form of Rikishi.

Aside from that, Roman Reigns may also have Hikuleo debut as his muscle. The six-foot-eight-inch monster, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, could return to help the OTC even the odds against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

