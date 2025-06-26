Roman Reigns to return and recruit former WWE champion to The Bloodline? Exploring shock SmackDown twist

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since being attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. What if The Tribal Chief returns on this Friday's episode of SmackDown and recruits a former champion to The Bloodline?
The Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown will feature three title matches, including a Last Woman Standing match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. It's the latest chapter in the rivalry of the former best friends, with Stratton seemingly having Jax's number.
Stratton defeated the multi-time world champion last month, but the story between them is not over. Nia Jax's chances of winning are high since she'll be harder to put down for a 10-count. With Rikishi talking about the possibility of having a women's Bloodline, it's not hard to imagine Reigns coming out and congratulating Jax after her match.
Evolution 2 is set to happen next month, so a female Bloodline group certainly adds intrigue to the upcoming all-female premium live event. Naomi, who is also a real-life member of The Bloodline, could cash in her Money in the Bank contract and start the group instead.
Nevertheless, Roman Reigns' return will likely happen at a bigger event like Night of Champions or SummerSlam. He has a score to settle with Seth Rollins' group, which includes his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman.
As for the female Bloodline group, Tamina is still signed with the company, and Ava is the current general manager of NXT. If Reigns ever gets involved with them, it's possibly just to introduce them or acknowledge their presence.
Roman Reigns predicted to join forces with Jacob Fatu
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter and WrestleVotes answered some fan questions. One of those questions was about Roman Reigns' imminent return from a two-month absence.
"I'm gonna predict that when Roman Reigns comes back, he's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu. They're both babyfaces, they're both from the same family,'' Apter said. [43:10 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if the OTC returns on SmackDown and becomes part of Jacob Fatu's feud against Solo Sikoa or on RAW, where he could get his revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.
