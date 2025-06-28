  • home icon
Roman Reigns to return to WWE and join real-life Bloodline member? Potential explored

By Jitesh Puri
Published Jun 28, 2025 15:30 GMT
Roman Reigns could join a real-life Bloodline member upon his return
Roman Reigns could join a real-life Bloodline member upon his return (Image credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is still one of the biggest names in WWE, but he hasn't appeared on programming in a long time. In case the company plans to continue the Bloodline Saga, he could join a family member upon his return.

After suffering a loss at WrestleMania 41 due to the betrayal from Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns appeared on the following WWE RAW episode to confront Seth Rollins and his new Wiseman. However, he suffered an assault at the hands of Bron Breakker, after which he hasn't appeared on WWE programming. Fans patiently await his comeback, and a legendary journalist recently speculated he would return to join a real-life Bloodline member.

During a recent appearance on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter speculated that the Tribal Chief could appear at SummerSlam 2025 to ally himself with the current United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. While this would be a diversion from his current rivalry against Seth Rollins, it could help him gain a trustworthy ally against Rollins' current faction.

The Samoan Werewolf is the perfect powerhouse who can go toe-to-toe with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns could help him against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, for which Fatu could return the favor by helping him against The Visionary's stable.

While this scenario will be intriguing to witness, fans must know that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What else could Roman Reigns do upon his inevitable WWE return?

Joining Jacob Fatu will be an interesting option, but there are several other paths that the OTC could take once he is back in Titanland.

During his last appearance on WWE RAW, he had a brief staredown with CM Punk. This might have been a hint towards their future alliance against Paul Heyman and his new clients. The team of CM Punk and Roman Reigns could prove to be the strongest threat to Seth Rollins and his allies.

In case Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase before Roman's return, the former Universal Champion could emerge as a challenger for the World Title. An all-out war between the Shield stablemates will surely be a treat for the fans.

Edited by Arsh Das
