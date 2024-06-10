  • home icon
Roman Reigns to return to WWE with a new character? Exploring potential swerve

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jun 10, 2024 21:22 GMT
Will Roman Reigns return as a face?
Will The Tribal Chief return as a babyface? (image credits: Roman Reigns on Instagram)

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen for more than two months, and in that time, The Bloodline has become unrecognizable.

Solo Sikoa is clearly being controlled by someone else at present, and it could be a major hint that Roman Reigns is no longer The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline no longer has the same rules that were enforced under Reigns, and when he makes his return to WWE, it's easy to imagine that he will be the one going against this new version of his family.

Roman Reigns needs to return as a babyface

The way Reigns lost at WrestleMania was somewhat unfair since there were several stars involved in the match, but given the way The Bloodline interfered in his matches for four years, this was seen as karma.

The image of Reigns on the ramp crying with Paul Heyman following his loss has led to many fans seeing him in a new light and pushing the narrative that he could work as a face because Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline could be seen as the new major heels.

Roman Reigns has to bring back Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline following his loss at WrestleMania, and it's unclear if Reigns was also removed from the group after his loss. This was a move that was approved by The Tribal Chief, but it is unknown if that is Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso has been struggling with an injury since he was written off TV, but he could return with the former World Champion to ensure that he has some backup against the new Bloodline.

Reigns is a free agent

Not only can Reigns return to WWE as a babyface, but he can return on any brand he likes. Missing the recent draft means that he is considered a free agent, and he doesn't actually have to confront The Bloodline on SmackDown if he doesn't want to.

Instead, he could head to RAW and settle his issues with Jey Uso before he returns to The Bloodline to ensure that he has his own backup if it is needed. This could then lead to the new Bloodline vs. the original Bloodline, which is a hotly anticipated encounter.

