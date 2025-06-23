Roman Reigns to return to WWE with a new enforcer and wiseman to take on Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Once a master of the numbers game in WWE, Roman Reigns has found himself at a numerical disadvantage during his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins. While the OTC is currently on the sidelines, he needs to return with a backup of his own, and there are two names that he could rely upon.

Reigns went through the best phase of his career with Jey Uso as his right-hand man. While the two had their differences from time to time, they both had historic title reigns when they were part of The Bloodline. Now with Jey also at odds with Seth Rollins' faction, the Head of the Table could reunite with his cousin to take on the villainous stable, with the Yeetman now being his Enforcer.

Seth Rollins also took away Roman Reigns' wiseman from him as Paul Heyman turned on the OTC at WrestleMania 41. Reigns could call upon Rikishi to replace Heyman as his Special Counsel, as the WWE Hall of Famer holds years of experience and is very loyal towards his family members.

While this is all just speculation, the storyline could become a lot more intriguing with the inclusion of Jey Uso and Rikishi. Rollins' faction played a major role in the Yeetman's World Heavyweight Championship loss, as they weakened him before the match against Gunther. Rikishi and Jey could thus join forces with Roman Reigns to get back at the group.

Roman Reigns was taken out by Seth Rollins and his group in WWE

Roman Reigns suffered a major betrayal at WrestleMania 41 as Paul Heyman turned on him after nearly five years and sided with Seth Rollins. Soon, Bron Breakker also joined forces with the duo and took out Reigns and CM Punk on RAW after WrestleMania.

The OTC has been on the sidelines since the attack, with there being no clear timeline for his return. However, many expect him to make a comeback on the road to SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Rollins' faction has gotten stronger during the Head of the Table's absence, as Bronson Reed also joined their ranks a few weeks ago. It is clear that if Reigns has to take down his former stablemate and his group, he will need a backup of his own, and who better than his family members, alongside whom he achieved major success in WWE.

