Roman Reigns to return on WWE RAW & announce The Shield 2.0 for a major reason? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. According to reports, the OTC has taken time off and is expected to return around Money in the Bank 2025. The upcoming episode of RAW might mark Reigns’ blockbuster return after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event.
At SNME 2025, Bronson Reed made a shocking comeback and annihilated CM Punk, revealing himself as the newest member of Rollins’ heel group. Since then, fans have suggested that Roman Reigns’ return might be on the horizon, and he could join Punk and Sami Zayn to take on The Visionary and his heel crew.
Although Reigns has not been announced for Monday Night RAW this weekend, in a surprising twist, the OTC could return to save Punk and Sami from Seth Rollins and his group’s attack, which is likely to happen as Zayn and Rollins are set to face each other in a Triple Threat MITB qualifier.
Therefore, Reigns could return and save Sami Zayn and CM Punk from potentially being attacked on RAW. The OTC may announce that to stop The Visionary and his former Wiseman, he is forming The Shield 2.0 with Zayn and Punk and wants to end it. He could also issue a six-man tag team bout challenge for Money in the Bank 2025.
The angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
A former WWE champion heaps praise on Roman Reigns
While speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, former United States Champion Logan Paul heaped praise on former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and stated that he holds an extreme aura and that the atmosphere changes whenever he enters the room.
“You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room, and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Reigns returns anytime soon.