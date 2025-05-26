Roman Reigns to return on WWE RAW & announce The Shield 2.0 for a major reason? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. According to reports, the OTC has taken time off and is expected to return around Money in the Bank 2025. The upcoming episode of RAW might mark Reigns’ blockbuster return after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

At SNME 2025, Bronson Reed made a shocking comeback and annihilated CM Punk, revealing himself as the newest member of Rollins’ heel group. Since then, fans have suggested that Roman Reigns’ return might be on the horizon, and he could join Punk and Sami Zayn to take on The Visionary and his heel crew.

Although Reigns has not been announced for Monday Night RAW this weekend, in a surprising twist, the OTC could return to save Punk and Sami from Seth Rollins and his group’s attack, which is likely to happen as Zayn and Rollins are set to face each other in a Triple Threat MITB qualifier.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Therefore, Reigns could return and save Sami Zayn and CM Punk from potentially being attacked on RAW. The OTC may announce that to stop The Visionary and his former Wiseman, he is forming The Shield 2.0 with Zayn and Punk and wants to end it. He could also issue a six-man tag team bout challenge for Money in the Bank 2025.

The angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

A former WWE champion heaps praise on Roman Reigns

While speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, former United States Champion Logan Paul heaped praise on former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and stated that he holds an extreme aura and that the atmosphere changes whenever he enters the room.

Ad

“You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room, and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Reigns returns anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More