Roman Reigns to return at WWE SNME to settle unfinished business with long-time rival? Exploring potential swerve

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since April after he was betrayed by Paul Heyman, who ended his alliance with The Tribal Chief to join forces with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
It seems like the Head of the Table is observing things from the shadows as Rollins and Breakker have their sights set on CM Punk and Sami Zayn, and he could be waiting for the right time to strike.
Tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will unite to take on Punk and Zayn, and while many fans believe that Rollins could add a third member to his group tonight, it could also be the place where Reigns makes his return and goes after Seth Rollins.
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at odds for more than a decade
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were once teammates, and while they have been able to reunite several times since Rollins ended The Shield in 2014, the animosity between the two superstars continued to overshadow any momentary truce they had over the years.
Rollins defeated Reigns via DQ back at the 2022 Royal Rumble, which seemed to prove that no matter how Reigns rises, his former friend will always have his number.
At WrestleMania 40, Rollins was the reason Reigns lost his championship, as he attacked Rollins instead of Cody Rhodes. Earlier this year, it was Rollins whom Paul Heyman betrayed him for and cost him the win in the WrestleMania main event.
Reigns was clearly upset with his former Wiseman's actions, but has been absent in the weeks that have followed. Tonight, Breakker and Rollins could find themselves on top against Punk and Zayn, which might lead to Roman Reigns returning and finally getting his revenge.
The only question here is whether Reigns will return to the company alone or have some new backup.