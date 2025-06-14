Roman Reigns to return to WWE with two 42-year-old superstars in his new Bloodline? Potential explored

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE for several weeks. The OTC could find himself outnumbered against Seth Rollins and his faction, leading to him forming a new Bloodline and turning heel in the process.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion last appeared on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out. Two nights before, he was betrayed by Paul Heyman, who aligned with Rollins and helped him win the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Reigns currently finds himself outnumbered against Rollins, Breakker, and Bronson Reed. However, things could change in his favor if he introduces Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga as members of his new Bloodline. Aligning with the two 42-year-old superstars could also see Reigns turn heel once again after he's finished feuding with Rollins, considering that the former WWE Tag Team Champions have established themselves as heels in the company.

Reigns crossed paths with the Tongans during the OG Bloodline's feud with the New Bloodline. The two factions faced off in a WarGames Match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, with Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk emerging victorious.

The Tongans are still part of Solo Sikoa's family. However, it remains to be seen if they remain loyal to the former Tribal Chief now that he has JC Mateo on his side, and after Jacob Fatu betrayed Sikoa at Money in the Bank, they could ditch The Street Champion to join forces with the Original Tribal Chief.

Tommy Carlucci believes Roman Reigns will not return to WWE alone

Tommy Carlucci has made a bold prediction regarding Roman Reigns' return to WWE, claiming that he will not return to the company alone.

Speaking on The Last Word podcast, the former WWE employee predicted the following:

"I don’t know where it’s going. I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing. And maybe Roman Reigns coming back, is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. I mean, it’s wide open right now." (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Reigns' return hasn't been confirmed by WWE. Amid his absence, Seth Rollins has won the Men's Money in the Bank contract and is looking to add another world championship to his collection.

About the author Soumik Datta



